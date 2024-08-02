American International Group Inc. Sells 953 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,652,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,432,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 24.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after purchasing an additional 195,955 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 45.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 62,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth $4,494,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Stock Performance

MNRO stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $868.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.70 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

About Monro

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.