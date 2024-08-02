American International Group Inc. Takes Position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Shares of BYON stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 193,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,708.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $596,237. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYON. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

