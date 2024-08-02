American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 518.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $82.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.97. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $91.67.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

