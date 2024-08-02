American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 0.1 %

SBCF opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.