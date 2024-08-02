American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 74,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of AOUT opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $120.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.37. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

About American Outdoor Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.