American Strategic Investment (NYC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.99) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYC opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. American Strategic Investment has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.11.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 125,000 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 910,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 128,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,642. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

