American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $239.00 at TD Cowen

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $226.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.42.

American Tower stock opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.11. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $229.22. The company has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

