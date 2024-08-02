American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.765 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

American Water Works has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Water Works to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $146.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

