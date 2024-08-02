Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.59

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.59. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Americas Technology Acquisition Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.
Americas Technology Acquisition Company Profile
Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
