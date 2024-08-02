AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in AMETEK by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after acquiring an additional 167,602 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,275,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $1,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $159.13 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

