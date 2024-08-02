Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Amkor Technology in a report released on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 97.3% during the second quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 111.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

