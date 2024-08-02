AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $26,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 366.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.5% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMN. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $108.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.