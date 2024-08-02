Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.23. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

