ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.03

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.03 and traded as low as $3.75. ANA shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 668 shares.

ANA Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

