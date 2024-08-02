Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alerus Financial Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alerus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alerus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $425.27 million, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

