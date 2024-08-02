Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGI Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Get CGI Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

CGI Group Price Performance

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.97. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.81 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.