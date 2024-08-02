Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.09.

Shares of LNG opened at $179.65 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $184.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.96 and a 200 day moving average of $163.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

