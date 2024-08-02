Analysts Issue Forecasts for CVRx, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVRx in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVRx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. CVRx has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVRx by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 105,198 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CVRx during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in CVRx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

