Analysts Offer Predictions for Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 2.0 %

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $388,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth about $12,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

