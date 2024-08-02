Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Solar Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Solar in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSIQ. Glj Research increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Canadian Solar Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $35.50.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,687 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after acquiring an additional 843,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

