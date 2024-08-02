Analysts Offer Predictions for Cascades Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cascades in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Cascades’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.
CAS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.33.
Cascades Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CAS opened at C$9.71 on Friday. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$8.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$977.89 million, a P/E ratio of -46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.53.
Cascades Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cascades
In other news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$130,545.80. In other news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$130,545.80. Also, Senior Officer Allan Hogg sold 33,635 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$325,250.45. Insiders sold a total of 221,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.