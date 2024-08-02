Analysts Offer Predictions for CBIZ, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CBIZ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for CBIZ’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

CBIZ Stock Up 5.1 %

CBZ stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.93. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CBIZ by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

