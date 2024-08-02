Analysts Offer Predictions for Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Key now forecasts that the mineral exploration company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Piedmont Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Piedmont Lithium’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLL. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 7.3 %

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $179.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.84. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,064 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 201,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,625 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

