Analysts Set Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target at C$12.29

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

APR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$10.59 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$9.69 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$420.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

