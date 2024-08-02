Analysts Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Price Target at GBX 583.17

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.17 ($7.50).

CBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.85) price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.52), for a total transaction of £34,255.65 ($44,064.38). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 92 shares of company stock worth $44,950. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LON CBG opened at GBX 497.20 ($6.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £748.24 million, a PE ratio of 523.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 472.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 455.48. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 278 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 911.50 ($11.72).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

