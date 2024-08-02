Analysts Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT at $138.21

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.21.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,482,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 857,606 shares of company stock worth $103,799,779. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $116.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.88, a PEG ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.87. Datadog has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

