Analysts Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT at $138.21

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.21.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog
Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog
Institutional Trading of Datadog
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $116.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.88, a PEG ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.87. Datadog has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $138.61.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Datadog
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.