Analysts Set Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Target Price at $45.00

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

DNTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

