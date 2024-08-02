Analysts Set Expectations for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELD. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.54.

ELD stock opened at C$23.23 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total value of C$267,656.98. In other news, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total value of C$64,633.74. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total transaction of C$267,656.98. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,895. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

