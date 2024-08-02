Analysts Set Expectations for MDA Space Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MDA Space in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

MDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on MDA Space from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on MDA Space and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

MDA Space stock opened at C$12.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.14. MDA Space has a 52-week low of C$8.26 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of C$209.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.35 million.

In other news, Director Brendan Paddick bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. 12.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

