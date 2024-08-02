Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT at $158.57

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

ILMN opened at $122.60 on Monday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Illumina by 86.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

