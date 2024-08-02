Analysts Set Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Target Price at $35.80

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

SGMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

NASDAQ SGMT opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Sagimet Biosciences has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $25,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $43,592.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eduardo Bruno Martins sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $25,906.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,213 shares in the company, valued at $251,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,958 shares of company stock valued at $178,224. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter worth $91,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

