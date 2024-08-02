Analysts Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $12.80

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

CXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of CXM opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

