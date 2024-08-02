AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGO. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,272,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,896,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 66,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $313.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

