ANGLE (LON:AGL) Trading 5.4% Higher

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.78 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19). Approximately 3,459,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,627,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.90) price target on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Get Our Latest Report on ANGLE
ANGLE Price Performance
ANGLE Company Profile
ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ANGLE
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.