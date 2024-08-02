ANGLE (LON:AGL) Trading 5.4% Higher

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.78 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19). Approximately 3,459,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,627,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.90) price target on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £36.81 million, a P/E ratio of -155.86 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

