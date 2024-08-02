Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 120,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,557,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Angus Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £11.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

