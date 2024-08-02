Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,244,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,652 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,505.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,487 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

