Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APLS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,401,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,750,000 after buying an additional 452,753 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 114,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $907,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.