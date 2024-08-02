Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.9% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $17,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 149,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.9% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 367,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,947,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Melius Research increased their price objective on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $218.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

