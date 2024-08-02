Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.8% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 367,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.97.

AAPL opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.16 and its 200 day moving average is $191.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

