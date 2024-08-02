Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.6% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,430,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,815,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $218.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.97.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

