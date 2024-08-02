Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,324 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.