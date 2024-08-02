Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.97.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

