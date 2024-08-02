Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 367,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 9.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $218.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.16 and its 200 day moving average is $191.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.97.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

