Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 19,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Applied Digital Trading Up 22.1 %

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Shares of APLD stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

