AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Short Interest Up 9.0% in July

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,090,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 15,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at $104,037,930.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 2,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $897,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $91.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.