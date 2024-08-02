Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.40 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($14.10) by $4.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

