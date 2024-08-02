Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.50

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 37992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Aramark Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Aramark by 32.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Aramark by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

