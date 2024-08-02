Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,015.36

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,015.36 ($13.06) and traded as low as GBX 975 ($12.54). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 975 ($12.54), with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 974.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,015.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.85 million, a PE ratio of 437.22, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 40 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,062.78%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

