Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $104.00 at Evercore ISI

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

ACGL stock opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

