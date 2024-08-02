Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

